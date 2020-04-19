|
|
Richard K. Strauss, 89, of Hellertown died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his home. He is the husband of Janice Elaine (Russ) Strauss. Richard was born in Reading on March 15, 1931 to the late Luke K. and Mabel (Kissinger) Strauss. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Richard worked as a System Analyst at Mack Trucks, Allentown for over 25 years until his retirement. He was a former Scout Leader of Troop 19, Hellertown. SURVIVORS In addition to his loving wife of 63 years, last October, sons; John M. (Susan L.) of Hellertown, Richard R. (Janice S.) of Sellersville, Thomas M. (Jeanne Kunkle) of Coopersburg, and grandchildren; Eric, Taylor, Hanna, Ian, Luke, and Adele. Predeceased by a son - David M. and a sister Nancy Street. SERVICE Services to be announced at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown. CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to an Animal Shelter of your choosing.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020