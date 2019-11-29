|
Richard C. Katzaman, 74, of West Lawn, passed away Wednesday, November 27th, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center. Richard was born in Reading, on February 11, 1945, a son of the late Catherine E. (Blimline) and LeRoy E. Katzaman. He was the husband of Donna L. (Reeser) Katzaman. They were married for 54 years. Richard graduated from Reading High School in 1964. He was a truck mechanic at Central Penn Trucking and other truck leasing companies, over the years. He enjoyed fishing, flea marketing and loved his dog Freckles. Richard is survived by three sons: Troy R. Katzaman, of Spring Township; Shawn R. Katzaman, of Virginia Beach and Charlie, husband of Barbara Katzaman, of Kutztown; Richard is also survived by two sisters, Susan M. Schlottman, of Shoemakersville; Brenda L. Delp, of West Virginia; and 4 grandchildren: Brant, Owen, Marina and Luke. He was predeceased by a brother Barry L. Katzaman Sr. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 5th at Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. Friends may call from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Mt. Penn. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
