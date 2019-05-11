Richard Kauffman, 88, of Denver, passed away on

Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital.

He was born in Reinholds to the late Vernon and Bertha (Fisher) Kauffman, and was the husband of Betty Mae (Frantz) Kauffman, with whom he would have shared 67 years of marriage on June 7th.

Richard was a member of Swamp Christian Fellowship. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, hunting (especially rabbit), woodcutting, working on his small farm and

spending time with family. He was an avid baseball fan and spent many hours watching games. Prior to retirement, he worked 28 and 1/2 years for Rockwell International, of Wyomissing.

In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by 4

daughters: Barbara Ann Kauffman and Shirley Fay

Kauffman, both at home; Peggy Jane, wife of H. Galen Hess, of Lititz; and Mildred Mae, wife of Clair W. Stauffer, of

Palmyra; 8 grandchildren: Isaac (Janae) Hess, Josiah Hess, Ruth Hess (Rory Glunt), Stephanie (Nathanael) Bell,

Daniel (Kaitlyn) Stauffer, Jared, Sean, and Ryan Stauffer; 12 great-grandchildren: Kaleb Hess, Ronin and Amaranthe Glunt, Alyvia Hess and Josiah Hess Jr., Lucas and Hadley Hess, Madelyn, Malachi, and Owen Stauffer, Rayna and

Anthony Bell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Fern Frantz and June Kramer.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, May 12, 2019, from 6 to 8:00 p.m., at the Swamp Christian Fellowship, 390 Swamp Church Rd., Reinholds, PA 17569. An additional viewing will be held on Monday, May 13th, from 9 to 10:00 a.m., at the church. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m., with Pastor Craig Frazier officiating. Interment will take place in the Millbach Community Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Richard's memory may be made to Swamp Christian Fellowship at the above address.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral &

Cremation Services Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.



