Richard D. Kissinger, 78 years of age, of Pine Hill Road New Ringgold, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at home. Born Wednesday, August 13, 1941 in Cressona, the son of the late William and Carrie (Sterner) Kissinger. Richard was also predeceased by his beloved wife, Josephine J. (Lukacik) Kissinger on December 7, 2005. He was the last of seven siblings. Surviving are son, Craig J. Kissinger and his wife Nancy of Barnesville. A Blue Mountain High School graduate, Richard retired from Agere Systems of Reading having worked the majority of his 38 years with the parent company Western Electric as a Tool & Dye Maker. Richard was an ardent Penn State Football fan and longtime member of the Nittany Lion Club. He enjoyed many trips to Disney World with his family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of 2066 West Penn Pike New Ringgold, Pennsylvania 17960. (570) 386-5884 A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday December 31, 2019 at 10:30 AM from the funeral home. Friends may call from 9:00 A.M. until time of services. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Tamaqua, Pennsylvania. Memorials in his name to Thon, 227D Hetzel Union Building, University Park, PA 16802 Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Richard can be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019