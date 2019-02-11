Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Kostival.

Richard Michael Kostival, 75, passed away February 9, 2019, in his Maidencreek Township residence. He was the husband of Helen C. (Zuchowski) Kostival to whom he was married for 52 years.

Born March 16, 1943, in Reading, he was a son of the late Joseph George Kostival Jr. and Amelia Mary (Kowalski) Kostival.

Richard was a 1960 graduate of Central Catholic High School. He was employed with Firestone, now Occidental Chemical, for 39 years, retiring in 2005. Richard served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

He was a longtime member of SS. Cyril and Methodius R.C. Church, Reading, until the time of their closing. He then became a member of Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, Hyde Park. He was also a member of the First Slovak Catholic Union.

He enjoyed meeting with fellow retirees for breakfast monthly. Richard loved trips to the casinos with his wife, and spending time with his family in general, especially his grandsons.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, is his daughter, Cynthia A. (Kostival), wife of David N. Bentz, of Maidencreek Township; and his two grandsons, Jason David Bentz and Adam Richard Bentz. Other survivors include his brother-in-law, John R. Zuchowski; and his sister-in-law, Carol Ann

Zuchowski; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his seven siblings: Nancy Kostival, William Kostival, Andrew Kostival,

Josephine Reddington, Steven Kostival, Joseph Kostival III and Paul Kostival.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11 a.m. at Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Hyde Park. A viewing will be held from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. Entombment will be in the Chapel of St. George Mausoleum at Gethsemane

Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



