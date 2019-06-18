Richard H. Kramer Sr., 89, of Douglassville, Pa., died on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Penn State Health St. Joseph.

He was born in Reading, Pa., the son of the late Harry A. and Esther M. (Moyer) Kramer. He was the widower of

Arlene M. (Loy) Kramer who passed in 2017.

Richard worked as a sales administrator for the former Birdsboro Corp. He enjoyed boating and vacationing at their cabin at the Landingville Dam in Schuylkill Co. for 34 yrs. He was also a former member of the Auburn Boat Club.

Surviving Richard are: 2 sons: Richard H. Kramer Jr., husband of Stephanie, of Newtown, Pa.; Brooke C. Kramer, husband of Sandra, of Douglassville, Pa.; 1 daughter, Deborah L. Reider, wife of George, of Douglassville, Pa.; and 1 sister-in-law, Ruth Gaston, wife of Raymond, of Orwigsburg, Pa. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren: Thane; Garrett;

Patrick, husband of Jessica; and Sara.

He was predeceased by 1 sister, Mildred R. Clark.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's U.C.C., 1312 Old Swede Rd., Douglassville, PA 19518.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



