Richard L. Kreischer Sr., 72, of Gilbertsville, husband of Shirley M. (Eddinger) Kreischer and the late Sylvia (Muscarelli) Kreischer, passed away on Thursday, May 2, at his home.

Born in Lewisburg, he was the son of Glenn L. Kreischer and the late Hazel E. (Kessler) Kreischer. Richard was a member of Trinity E.C. Church in Boyertown, and the GTO Association of America. He worked as a maintenance

foreman for over 30 years for the PA Turnpike, retiring in 2009. Richard enjoyed watching all the Philadelphia teams and had season tickets to the Lehigh Valley Ironpigs.

Surviving with his wife are children, Richard L. Kreischer Jr., husband of Jennifer, Stephanie Grubbs, wife of Johnny, and C. Eric Schaeffer, husband of Katie; sisters, June

Musselman, wife of Charles, and Connie Slingbaum, wife of Howard; and grandchildren: Braydon Kreischer, C.J.

Willey, and Layla and Stella Schaeffer.

The funeral service will be Thursday, May 9, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Trinity E.C. Church, 250 Sweinhart Road,

Boyertown, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be Friday, 1:00 p.m., at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reading.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's name to the , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693

Catagnus Funeral Home, Gilbertsville is in charge of

arrangements. View obituaries at

www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com



