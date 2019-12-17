|
|
Richard L. Kuhns Richard L. Kuhns, Jr., 66, of Kutztown, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, in HCR ManorCare, Laureldale. Born in Kutztown, Richard was the son of Richard L. Kuhns, Sr., of Kutztown, and the late Catherine J. (Gaby) Kuhns, who died in 2016. Richard was a graduate of Kutztown Area High School and was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Kutztown. He honorably and faithfully served his country in The United States Navy, where he was a Satellite Controller in Washington, D.C. Richard could often be found taking long walks or hiking. He even hiked the Appalachian trail from Pennsylvania to Maine. He loved nature, reading books, listening to music and watching movies. In addition to his father, Richard is survived by his two brothers, Robert D. Kuhns, Kutztown, and Russell D., husband of Mary Alice (Konopelski) Kuhns, Hamburg; his nieces and nephews, David R., husband of Amelia Kuhns, Oley, Marie C. (Kuhns), wife of Rick Dooley, Fleetwood, and Alicia M. (Kuhns), wife of Tyler Brown, Baltimore, MD; and his great-nieces and nephews, Jael, Avila, Zelie and Leo Dooley, Carson and Jaxson Kuhns. A funeral service to celebrate Richard’s life will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, with Reverend Mary Ann Hamm officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Kutztown. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019