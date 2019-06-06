Richard K. Kurtz, 98, of Hamburg, and

formerly of Kutztown, passed away on

Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at The Lutheran Home at Topton.

He was the widow of Helen M. (Koenig) Kurtz, who died on November 22, 2005.

Born in Philadelphia, Richard was a son of the late

William D. S. and Korah L. M. (Strunk) Kurtz.

He was a long-time member of Zion Moselem Lutheran Church, Richmond Township, where he served on church council, and was a 1938 graduate of Kutztown Area High School.

Richard honorably and faithfully served his country in The U.S. Army during World War II, in North Africa and Italy. He was as a carpenter by trade, working as a foreman for Supreme Ceilings for many years. He was also a

member of the carpenter's union for 70 years.

Richard was a member of VFW Post 560, Kutztown, and was a founding member and Scout Master of the former Boy Scout Troop 116, chartered by Zion Moselem Lutheran Church. He was also a past president of Kutztown Rod and Gun Club, member of Fink's Blue Mountaineers and

attended Polar Bear Association, 339th Infantry Division reunion, every two years. An avid outdoorsman, Richard loved hunting, fishing, camping and playing golf.

Richard is survived by his three sons: Kenneth R.,

husband of Marcia E. (Moyer) Kurtz, Boyertown, Daniel A., husband of Darlene L. (Mengel) Kurtz, Kutztown, and

Jeffrey L. Kurtz, Kutztown; daughter-in-law, Brenda K. (Breiner) Kurtz, The Villages, Fla., widow of predeceased son, William R. Kurtz Sr., who died on January 7, 2015; 10 grandchildren: Melanie Reigel, David Reinhard, Stacy Reinhard, Melissa Reinhard, Jason Kurtz, Seth Kurtz, Kellene Knutsen, Barbara Silverstrim, William Kurtz Jr., Kenneth Dale Kurtz; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, parents and son, Richard was

predeceased by a daughter, Sandra M. (Kurtz) Reinhard on September 6, 2005; son-in-law, James D. Reinhard in 2002; granddaughter, Susan M. Reinhard/Constein in 2016;

sister, Marion I. (Kurtz) Reimert; and brothers: Jacob S. Kurtz, William T. Kurtz and George Warren Kurtz.

A funeral service to celebrate Richard's life will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., in Saint John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 East Main Street,

Kutztown, PA, with Reverend Mary Ann Hamm,

officiating. Burial, with military honors provided by Base Honor Guard, Ft. Indiantown Gap, Annville, and Ray A. Master Post 217, American Legion Honor Guard, Topton, will follow in Zion Moselem Church Cemetery, Richmond Township.

Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Tuesday evening from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m., in Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, and again on

Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., in the church.

The family requests contributions be made in Richard's memory to Veterans Making a Difference, 645 N. 6th Street, Reading, PA 19601.

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.



