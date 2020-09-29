1/1
Richard L. Dissinger
Richard L. Dissinger Richard L. Dissinger, 94, formerly of Robesonia, passed away on September 27, 2020 at Rittenhouse Village at Muhlenberg. Richard was the husband of the late Phyllis L. (Strawser) Dissinger with whom he shared 38 years of marriage at her time of passing in 1986. Born on August 29, 1926 in Womelsdorf, he was the son of the late Lester V. and Sarah K. (Weiss) Dissinger. Richard was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy having served in WWII on the USS Cleveland. He retired after more than 32 years of employment at the Wernersville State Hospital where he worked as a storekeeper and was a member of Local #351 State Hospital Union. Richard had a passion for baseball and was a long-time coach in Robesonia starting in 1953. He also served as the Treasurer of the Recreation Board of Robesonia. He had multiple lifetime memberships including, Womelsdorf VFW, Womelsdorf Rod and Gun Club and Robesonia Fire Company where he also served as the Secretary for 21 years. Richard was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Robesonia. Richard is survived by his children, Richard R., husband of April Dissinger, Robert L., husband of Theresa and Carol Lorah, wife of William, all of Robesonia. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Alex, Samantha, and Lindsay Dissinger, Jason and Todd Smith, Brianna Mays, Alyssa Achey and Ashlyn Martin; Ten great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; A sister, Nancy Fralick of Womelsdorf and a brother, Donald R. Dissinger of Wernersville. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Lori Umestead, who passed away in 2004 and a sister, LouBelle Hartman. A Viewing will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 10:00 am - 11:00 am with services beginning at 11:00 am at Kirkhoff Funeral Home, 206 N. Main Street, Bernville PA 19506. Interment will take place in Womelsdorf Union Cemetery. All guests must wear a face mask as well as maintain social distancing. Memorials in Richard’s name may be made to a Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 108 S. Robeson Street, Robesonia, PA 19551. Online condolences can be given at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com. The Kirkhoff Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kirkhoff Funeral Home - Bernville
206 N. Main Street
Bernville, PA 19506
610-488-1611
