Richard Lapi, 75, of West Lawn passed away at Reading Hospital on Thursday, Aug. 6. He was the husband of Victoria (Pasko) Lapi for almost 51 years He was born July 13, 1945, in Reading, and was a son of the late Leonard and Josephine (Roccella) Lapi. Born July 13, 1945, in Reading, Richard was a son of the late Leonard and Josephine (Roccella) Lapi. He proudly served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War, then was a maintenance worker, including several years for the Reading Rehabilitation Hospital. Along with his wife, Vickie, he owned the Leonard’s Lunch food stand for 10 years at the Reading Fairgrounds Market. Richard was a beloved husband, son, father, brother, pop-pop, friend, fixer of all things, lover of computer solitaire card games, baker of 100,000+ cookies, hard worker, family man extraordinaire, applesauce maker, engineer of delicious pies, soup chef, gardener, handyman, entrepreneur, lover of dogs, travel, fishing and so much more. He also loved going to casinos. But more than anything, Richard loved spending time with his family. In addition to being survived by his wife, Victoria, Richard is survived by his two children: daughter Denise, significant other of Rick Price, of Sinking Spring; and son Rick, husband of Cristyl, of West Lawn. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Annabella and Jaymeson Lapi; and four siblings: Jeannette Drey of Muhlenberg Township; Leonard Lapi of Delaware; Carmella Nertavich-Dornes of Reading; and Morris Lapi, husband of Shirley, of Denver, Pa. He is additionally remembered by many nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by a sister, Lily Lapi. Viewings will be held at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, and from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Ignatius Loyala Roman Catholic Church, Whitfield, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, followed by burial at Nativity BVM Ukrainian Catholic Church cemetery. Please remember to bring a mask and practice social distancing. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, is honored to serve the Lapi family. Flowers are welcome, as are donations to your local Veterans Administration. Condolences and remembrances may be offered at kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.