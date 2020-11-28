1/1
Richard Lefever
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Richard Lefever, 65, of Exeter Township, passed away Monday November 23, 2020 in Tower Health Reading Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife, Debra A. (Wolff) Lefever of 34 years of marriage. Mark was born in Reading on March 18, 1955, a son of the late Richard and Esther (Ludwig) Lefever. He was employed by the former Reading Rehabilitation Hospital and HCR Manor Care for over 20 years at each position as a rehabilitation manager. Mark was an avid Philadelphia Sports fan and also supported local Reading Teams such as Reading Royals and Reading Phillies. He was a wonderful husband, father and man of faith. Also surviving is his son, Christopher R. Lefever of Houston, TX., brother, John and his wife Bette Lefever of Longmont, CO., brother-in-law, Thomas and his wife Karen Wolff of Wyomissing, 2 nieces, Erin Lefever, Megan Lefever and 2 nephews, Gregg Wolff and Matthew Wolff. Services and burial are private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hope Rescue Mission, 645 N. 6th St., Reading PA 19601 in his memory. Auman’s Inc Funeral Home, Reiffton is honored to be serving the family. www.aumansinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
6103700200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Auman's Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved