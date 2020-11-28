Mark Richard Lefever, 65, of Exeter Township, passed away Monday November 23, 2020 in Tower Health Reading Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife, Debra A. (Wolff) Lefever of 34 years of marriage. Mark was born in Reading on March 18, 1955, a son of the late Richard and Esther (Ludwig) Lefever. He was employed by the former Reading Rehabilitation Hospital and HCR Manor Care for over 20 years at each position as a rehabilitation manager. Mark was an avid Philadelphia Sports fan and also supported local Reading Teams such as Reading Royals and Reading Phillies. He was a wonderful husband, father and man of faith. Also surviving is his son, Christopher R. Lefever of Houston, TX., brother, John and his wife Bette Lefever of Longmont, CO., brother-in-law, Thomas and his wife Karen Wolff of Wyomissing, 2 nieces, Erin Lefever, Megan Lefever and 2 nephews, Gregg Wolff and Matthew Wolff. Services and burial are private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hope Rescue Mission, 645 N. 6th St., Reading PA 19601 in his memory. Auman’s Inc Funeral Home, Reiffton is honored to be serving the family. www.aumansinc.com