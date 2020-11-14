1/2
Richard Lempas
1932 - 2020
Richard John “Murph” Lempas, of Ruscombmanor Township, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:48 pm in the Reading Tower Health Hospital’s Intensive Care unit, at the age of 88. He was the husband of Dorothy Pauline (Delp) Lempas, with who he shared 64years of marriage. Richard was born to Julia Lempas on January 24, 1932 and raised on Cotton Street in Reading. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and Reading High School. Choosing to enlist in the U.S. Army, he proudly served his country during the Korean War. He was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church. In addition to his wife, Dorothy, Richard is survived by his daughter, Lori Ann Lempas Wink, wife of Robert Craig Wink of Sinking Spring. Richard’s wife and daughter would like to extend a much heart felt thanks to the staff at the Laurel Center in Hamburg and to the entire staff and spiritual leaders of the Reading Tower Health Hospital, including Father John Hutta of Sacred Heart Church for the many kindnesses given to them. Entombment in the Chapel of the Resurrection Mausoleum at Gethsemane Cemetery took place on November 11th. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., Reading had charge of arrangements.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc
910 Chestnut St
Reading, PA 19602
(610) 373-4653
