Richard H. Levan, 92, passed away

February 26, 2019, in the Reading Hospital.

He was the husband of the late JoAnne (Shalters) Levan.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Harold M. and Helen M. (Heffner) Levan.

Richard was a 1944 graduate of Reading High School and attended Lehigh University. He was a United States Army veteran serving during World War II.

Richard helped his father, Harold, run the Bowler's

Paradise, S. 9th St., Reading. He also worked for Berks Lanes as a manager and Lee Heffner Ford as a salesman.

He was a very good bowler and enjoyed hunting and

fishing, but his true passion was cars.

Richard is survived by six children: Lee H. Levan,

Wyomissing; Mary Ann Levan (Joseph Ycas), Delaware; John R. Levan (Beth Y.), Wernersville; Deke Swisher

(Marisa), South Carolina; Rhonda Levan-Foster (Glenn), Maryland; and Mark Brady (Melissa), Maryland. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by daughter-in-law, Diane Levan.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Laureldale Cemetery, 4631 Pottsville Pike, Reading, PA 19605. Viewing will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, 739 Penn Ave., West Reading.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the

Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



