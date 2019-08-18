Home

MARK J. HUMMEL FUNERAL HOME
824 Carsonia Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 370-1300
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Gabelsville Athletic Association
Route 73
Boyertown, PA
View Map
Richard R. Levan, 82, of Boyertown, passed away on Aug. 9 in his residence.

He was the husband of Phyllis J. (Weil) Levan for 63 years.

Born in Boyertown, he was the son of the late William and Rachael (Reinert) Levan.

Richard was a retired truck driver.

He was predeceased by brother, Lester; and sister,

Pauline.

Surviving are his children: Larry A., husband of Patricia Levan, Barto, Pa., Glenn C., husband of Karen Levan, Oley, Pa., Robert L., husband of Ann Levan, Wernersville, Pa.,

Ronald R., husband of Christine Levan, Birdsboro, Pa., James J., husband of Melanie Levan, Boyertown, Pa.; one daughter, Connie Levan, East Greenville, Pa.; brothers,

Albert, Paul and Clarence Levan; sisters: Barbara Eisenhard, Betty Seifrit and Susan Smoll; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life event is Saturday, September 7 at the Gabelsville Athletic Association on Route 73 in Boyertown, Pa., from 11 a.m.. until 3 p.m. All are invited to come and share in Richard's memory. MARK J. HUMMEL Funeral Home, Reading has charge.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019
