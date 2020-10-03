Richard Lord

Richard A. Lord, 86, passed away on October 1, 2020, at The Highlands at Wyomissing. He was the loving husband of Dolores R. (Ciabaton) Lord; they married in February of 1955. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Thurman and Betty (Brunell) Lord. He was a graduate of Reading High School in 1952. Richard was a machinist for 18 years for Birdsboro Steel Corporation. He found his true calling in 1976 as the owner/operator of Knights Rental in West Lawn and later in Wyomissing retiring after selling the business to his son in 1996. His greatest enjoyment was watching his children and grandchildren throughout the years. He never missed the opportunity to see them perform, whether it was on the stage or on the field. Richard served in many capacities throughout his life not only as a loving husband, father, and grandfather but also as Coach and Scout Master to name a few. He never missed a game and was his family’s biggest fan. He and Dolores enjoyed winters in Naples, summers at their Baywood Greens home in DE, never missing a chance to get together with friends and family. Special memories include, meeting the Pope and Dolores’s family on a trip to the Italian region of the birthplace of her father, Canadian fishing trips, Hawaii and California golf outings, his Birdsboro crew, and every home-cooked dinner with his entire family. He is survived by two children, Richard Jr. (Teresa) and Joseph A. (Mary Rickert Lord); six grandchildren, Elizabeth Lord (Sherry Lord), Amy, Jacqueline Lord Anstine (Chris Anstine), Gregory, Jessica, Amanda and two great-grandchildren. One sister, Carol (Robert) Gouck, Quakertown also survives him. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to The Highlands personal care staff who became like family during the recent pandemic. A CDC guided visitation will be held Monday, October 5, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading. A private family prayer service at the funeral home and entombment at Gethsemane Mausoleum to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wyomissing Public Library, 9 Reading Blvd., Wyomissing, PA 19610 or the McGlinn Family Regional Cancer Center at Reading Hospital, c/o Reading Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 16052, Reading, PA 19612. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
