Richard A. Luckenbill, 55, of Bernville, passed away on March 6, 2020 at the Lehigh Valley Medical Center. He was born on May 25, 1964 to Patsy A. (Rollman) and the late James H. Luckenbill in Reading. He attended the Tulpehocken Area High School and was a member of the Fish and Game Commission in Shartlesville. In addition to his Mother, Richard is survived by a sister, Carol A. wife of Craig Riegel, two brothers, Robert L. husband of Deborah A. Luckenbill and Troy J. Luckenbill; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Baby Brother in 1961. Services will be private at the request of the Family. Memorials in Richard’s name may be made to the Friedens Church, 28 Wolf Creek Road, Bernville, PA 19506. Online condolences can be given at Milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com. Services are being handled by the Kirkhoff Funeral Home, Bernville.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020