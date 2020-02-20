|
Richard M. Bausher, 81 of York, PA, died at York Hospital on February 13, 2020. He was the husband of Elsa C. (Buckwalter) Bausher with whom he observed their 33rd wedding anniversary on November 29, 2019. Born July 11, 1938 in North Heidelburg, PA, he was the son of the late Lester and Anna (Hartman) Bausher. Richard retired as a tool and die maker from New Standard Corp. and formerly owned and operated his own orchard. He was a graduate of Wyomissing Polytechnic Institute and earned an Associate Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Richard was a member and deacon of Bern U.C.C. in Bernville, PA and was an avid hunter and fisherman. In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by three children, Richard M. Bausher and his wife Ruth of Delmont, PA, Timothy A. Bausher and his wife Kimberly of Bethel, PA and Julie K. Kiebach and her husband Brian of Myerstown, PA, five grandchildren and two brothers, Robert R. Bausher of Stochsburg, PA and Lee A. Bausher of Pine Grove, PA. A graveside memorial service will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville, PA 17003. Following the service, a family visitation will be held at Jonestown United Methodist Church, 109 West Market St, Jonestown, PA, 17038. Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020