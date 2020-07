Or Copy this URL to Share

Services for Richard L. Maurer, 74, of Peoria IL, who unexpectedly passed away on June 12, 2020 will be held on Sunday, July 12th at Janelle Hall in Bowers, PA. The gathering will start at 11:30am, with a service at noon and lunch to follow. Feel free to come dressed in Phillies attire (or just wear red). The family asks that masks be worn and social distancing measures be respected.



