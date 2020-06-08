Richard McCarthy
Richard V. McCarthy, 89, formerly of Squirrel Hill, Pa., passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Reading Hospital. He had been a resident for three years at Phoebe Berks in Wernersville. He was the husband of the late Loretta H. (Rogers) McCarthy, who died in 2018. They were married 63 years. Born in Wilkinsburg, Pa., on March 1, 1931, Richard was the son of Vincent T. and Mary (Harris) McCarthy. A 1948 graduate of Braddock High School, he worked his way through college, and earned his bachelor’s of science in mechanical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh in 1954. He worked as an apprentice at United States Steel Corporation from 1948 to 1952 before becoming an engineer for Pittsburgh Plate and Glass Company from 1952 to 1957. From then until his retirement in 1990, Richard was an engineer in the power and fuel department for United States Steel. Rich’s family was the center of his life. He loved having a house full of extended family and friends, and playing with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They enjoyed numerous card games, dominoes, pool, ping-pong and endless “horse” and “pig” basketball games. He always played by “house rules,” and he wrote the rule book! Rich loved golf, his Pitt Panthers and the Steelers. He enjoyed helping his community, and volunteered for multiple organizations. In later years, Rich was the most compassionate caregiver to his beautiful wife. He always put the needs of others above his own. Richard is survived by his children: Suzy Olivo (Ish), Sacramento, Calif.; Janet Gallagher (Jack), Sinking Spring; Michael McCarthy (Joyce), Clinton; and Tricia Krut (Mike), Sinking Spring; grandchildren: Christine Goldman (Hank), Pittsburgh; Caitlyn Townes (Paul), Richboro; Danny Gallagher, Sinking Spring; Laura McCarthy, Pittsburgh; Morgan Shellock (Ryan), Blackwood, N.J.; Jason Krut, Marlton, N.J.; Emily Krut, Pittsburgh; and Rachel Krut, Sinking Spring; great-grandchildren: Hudson, Maisy, Everly, and Adaline Townes, all of Richboro, and Aubrey Goldman of Oakdale, Pa. He was predeceased by his sister, Nelle Hickey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church in Sinking Spring. While the services and burial will be private due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, webcasts will be available at kuhnfuneralhomes.com beginning with the viewing at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. Contact the family for the password. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Homes, West Reading, is honored to serve the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the United Way of Berks County, 501 Washington St., No. 601, Reading, Pa., 19601; or St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 2810 St. Albans Drive, Reading, Pa., 19608. Fond memories, tributes and condolences may be shared at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
