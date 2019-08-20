Home

Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 376-0985
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
Richard McCullough


1928 - 2019
Richard McCullough Obituary

Richard H. McCullough, 91, of Reading, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., in Reading Hospital.

He was the husband of the late Lois A. (Dunnigan) McCullough, who passed away February 27, 2009. They were married on June 12, 1948. Born in Reading, Mr. McCullough was the son of the late Sylvester J. and Martha (Fox) McCullough.

He was a 1946 graduate of Reading High School and a 1963 graduate of University of Pennsylvania with a degree in business. Mr. McCullough was an accounting supervisor at Western Electric then AT&T for 29 years retiring in 1987. He retired to Orlando, Fla., for 18 years before moving back to Pennsylvania.

He enjoyed traveling with his wife, frequenting Disney World, and was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Penn State football. Above all, he deeply loved his family and spending time with them.

Mr. McCullough is survived by his daughter, Carolyn A. Burkart, wife of Steven L. Burkart, of Laureldale; and his grandchildren: Kimberly Stricker, wife of Jason Stricker; Robert Herbein III, husband of Lindsay Herbein; Kyle Herbein, husband of Kate Herbein; and Adam Burkart, husband of Stephanie Burkart. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren: Savanna, Julia, Brayden, Jack,

Benjamin, Ethan, Addison, Peyton and Grayson.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Lee E.

McCullough and Robert P. McCullough.

The funeral service will take place in Bean Funeral Home, North 16th & Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights, on Saturday, August 24, 2019. The family will receive

relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with the service immediately following. Reverend Paul L. Jones will officiate. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Laureldale Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 20, 2019
