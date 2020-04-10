|
Richard W. McGale, Jr. 66, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away Monday, April 6th in Penn State St. Joseph Hospital. He was born in Newport, RI, son of the late Richard W. McGale, Sr. and Pearl Mary (Pappas) McGale. He graduated from Reading High School in 1972. Richard was a talented musician performing in several bands in the area, primarily with Auburn and Summerfield. Richard was inducted three times in the Berks County Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Richard loved all music and in later years was a member of the Pretzel City Barbershop Chorus. Richard also loved food and over the years was a talented chef at several local restaurants. He will be remembered most for his great laugh and always wanting to care for others. He was a former member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church. Surviving are two sisters, Cynthia A. Albert, wife of Cross “Louie” Albert and Diane Piontek Smith, wife of Raymond Smith both of Muhlenberg Twp. Also a brother, Dennis C. McGale of Lebanon. There are several nieces and nephews including, Dawn M. Antosy and husband Timothy, Lori A. McCracken and husband D. Scott, Jennifer Smythe and husband Terry, Michael S. Piontek and wife Erika, Bryan C. Piontek, fiancé of Jennifer Rogers, and Rachel C. Smith. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family with interment in Gethsemane Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. at . The Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkiknstrymbiskifuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020