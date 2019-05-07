Richard B. Mengel, 84, of Reading, passed away Saturday, May 4th, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading.

Richard was born in Reading, on October 24, 1934, a son of the late Anna M. (Burkhardt) and Wilbur J. Mengel.

He was the widower of Lorraine J. (Seidel) Mengel. Mrs. Mengel died November 9, 2016.

Richard graduated from Reading High School in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army.

He was a supervisor for Wilson Products in the molding department. He also

delivered car parts for Carquest.

Richard is survived by two daughters, Vickie, wife of Thomas Nye, of Bernville; Jo-Lyn, wife of Gerald Patrick, of Reading; a son, Richard B. Mengel, Jr., of Reading.

He is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Marcy, wife of Chris Hibshman, Alyssa, wife of Scott Bond, Christina

Patrick, Katherine Patrick, Andrew Patrick, Richard Mengel III and Ryan Mengel; and 6 great-grandchildren.

Friends are invited to call Thursday, May 9th, from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., at the Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 N. 11th St., Reading.

No services. Interment in Berks County Memorial

Gardens, Fleetwood. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.



