|
|
Richard Meredith Jr. passed away on January 28, 2020, at ManorCare Sinking Spring, in Berks County, Pennsylvania. Born October 25, 1940, in Reading, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Richard and Marian (Deysher) Meredith. Richard served in the U.S. Marine Corp from November 1957 until November 1963 and earned an Honorable Discharge as an E4. He had a daughter he named Marie in October of 1968. Richard worked for General Battery Corp., and then later as a construction laborer out of Local 471. His last employment was at the Reading Airport Authority. Richard is survived by his daughter, Marie; nephews Stephen Mull and Jeffrey Mull; and dear friend and caretaker Jim Rusnak.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020