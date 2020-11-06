1/1
Richard Miller Sr.
Richard A. Miller Sr. 87, of Shoemakersville, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. He was the husband of Anna L. (Snyder) Miller. Born in Ephrata, PA, he was the son of the late James H. and Mary (Winkleman) Miller and was a member of Lighthouse Bible Church. Rich worked as a laborer at Birdsboro Armorcast, then Dick Brothers, Inc. He also worked at Empire Steel in Temple as a molder. In addition to his wife, Rich is survived by his two sons: Richard A. Jr., husband of Linda, Reading, Rodney L., husband of Jill, Bridgeton, NJ; and one daughter Suzann M. wife of Thomas Kupp, Shoemakersville; 21 grandchildren; and 35 great grandchildren; and 7 great great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Arthur Remp, Akron, PA, Terry Seidel and Betty Hornberger, both of Ephrata. He is predeceased by his son Randy L. Miller. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. 2100 Perkiomen Avenue Mt. Penn, PA 19606. Services are private. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lighthouse Bible Church, 113 W Lancaster Ave, Shillington, PA 19607 . Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
