Richard Mohler

Richard H. Mohler, 80, of Mohnton, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Herbert L. and Virginia M. (Frymoyer) Mohler. Richard worked for the former Lindgren Chrysler Jeep in Reading for 46 years. A member of Goodwill Fire Company, he enjoyed traveling around the country in search of covered bridges. He loved showing off pictures of his grandkids, attending antique car shows and collecting antique and foreign license plates, watching NASCAR, and spending time with family, especially during the holidays. Surviving is a son, Paul J., husband of Molly Hazard-Mohler of Cary, N.C.; grandchildren: Kathryn E., Caroline R., and Andrew J. Mohler, all of Cary, N.C.; brothers, Ralph J. Mohler, Mohnton and Roger L. Mohler of Heidelberg Twp.; sister, Rochelle R., wife of William R. Moroz of New York; nephew, Corey V. Mohler of Ephrata; nieces, Cynthia R., wife of Brian Ingraham of New York; Rebecca J. Mohler, New Hampshire and Renee L., wife of J. Lubas of Heidelberg Twp. and sister-in-law, Carol L. Leininger, Elyria, OH. He was predeceased by his former wife, Shirley A. Mohler Spuehler; grandson, William P. Mohler, brothers, Roy K. and Ronald “Red” C. Mohler. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his graveside service on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mohnsville Cemetery, Mohnton, with Pastor Tamie J. Scalise, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to the Hope Rescue Mission, 645 N. 6th Street, Reading, PA 19601. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com
.