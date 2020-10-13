1/
Richard Mohler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard H. Mohler, 80, of Mohnton, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Herbert L. and Virginia M. (Frymoyer) Mohler. Richard worked for the former Lindgren Chrysler Jeep in Reading for 46 years. A member of Goodwill Fire Company, he enjoyed traveling around the country in search of covered bridges. He loved showing off pictures of his grandkids, attending antique car shows and collecting antique and foreign license plates, watching NASCAR, and spending time with family, especially during the holidays. Surviving is a son, Paul J., husband of Molly Hazard-Mohler of Cary, N.C.; grandchildren: Kathryn E., Caroline R., and Andrew J. Mohler, all of Cary, N.C.; brothers, Ralph J. Mohler, Mohnton and Roger L. Mohler of Heidelberg Twp.; sister, Rochelle R., wife of William R. Moroz of New York; nephew, Corey V. Mohler of Ephrata; nieces, Cynthia R., wife of Brian Ingraham of New York; Rebecca J. Mohler, New Hampshire and Renee L., wife of J. Lubas of Heidelberg Twp. and sister-in-law, Carol L. Leininger, Elyria, OH. He was predeceased by his former wife, Shirley A. Mohler Spuehler; grandson, William P. Mohler, brothers, Roy K. and Ronald “Red” C. Mohler. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his graveside service on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mohnsville Cemetery, Mohnton, with Pastor Tamie J. Scalise, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to the Hope Rescue Mission, 645 N. 6th Street, Reading, PA 19601. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mohnsville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
21 Chestnut Street
Mohnton, PA 19540
(610) 777-2331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc. and Crematorium, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 13, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved