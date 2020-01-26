|
|
Richard W. Moss, 72, of Shillington, passed away, January 25, 2020, at 5:35 a.m., in his residence, with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of Paula J. (Aiello) Moss. They celebrated their forty-eighth wedding anniversary on August 28. Born in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Mace C. and Blanche S. (Rumbauskas) Moss. Rich graduated from Wilkinsburg High School, Clarion State Teachers College and received his master’s degree from Millersville University. He used his education by becoming a special education teacher starting with Berks County Intermediate Unit at Daniel Boone and Gov. Mifflin School Districts. He later worked at Penn Star, Phoenixville School District and lastly as a Special Education Advisor for the PA Department of Education, retiring June 7, 2019. He serviced his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Rich was a member of St. John Baptist de LaSalle R. C. Church, Shillington, Shillington Rotary Club where he was a Paul Harris Fellow, and Phi Delta Kappa – Kutztown University Chapter. While working at BCIU, Rich served as President of the Education Association. He coached soccer and had a love of sports – Gov. Mifflin Football, Steelers and the Phillies, where he was a season ticket holder. In addition to his wife, Paula, he is survived by his children, Stephanie L., wife of Jason Britton, West Chester; William A., husband of Lauren Moss, Douglassville; his brother, Daniel, husband of Darlene Moss, St. Petersburg, Fla.; and his grandchildren: Mace, Luke, Grant and Ava. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, and also on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 9:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m., followed by his Mass of Christian Burial, at 10:00 a.m., at St. John Baptist de LaSalle R.C. Church, 42 Kerrick Road, Shillington. Inurnment with military honors will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. Please remember Rich by making contributions to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508 or the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020