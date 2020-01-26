Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Baptist de LaSalle R.C. Church
42 Kerrick Road
Shillington, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Moss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Moss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Moss Obituary
Richard W. Moss, 72, of Shillington, passed away, January 25, 2020, at 5:35 a.m., in his residence, with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of Paula J. (Aiello) Moss. They celebrated their forty-eighth wedding anniversary on August 28. Born in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Mace C. and Blanche S. (Rumbauskas) Moss. Rich graduated from Wilkinsburg High School, Clarion State Teachers College and received his master’s degree from Millersville University. He used his education by becoming a special education teacher starting with Berks County Intermediate Unit at Daniel Boone and Gov. Mifflin School Districts. He later worked at Penn Star, Phoenixville School District and lastly as a Special Education Advisor for the PA Department of Education, retiring June 7, 2019. He serviced his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Rich was a member of St. John Baptist de LaSalle R. C. Church, Shillington, Shillington Rotary Club where he was a Paul Harris Fellow, and Phi Delta Kappa – Kutztown University Chapter. While working at BCIU, Rich served as President of the Education Association. He coached soccer and had a love of sports – Gov. Mifflin Football, Steelers and the Phillies, where he was a season ticket holder. In addition to his wife, Paula, he is survived by his children, Stephanie L., wife of Jason Britton, West Chester; William A., husband of Lauren Moss, Douglassville; his brother, Daniel, husband of Darlene Moss, St. Petersburg, Fla.; and his grandchildren: Mace, Luke, Grant and Ava. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, and also on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 9:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m., followed by his Mass of Christian Burial, at 10:00 a.m., at St. John Baptist de LaSalle R.C. Church, 42 Kerrick Road, Shillington. Inurnment with military honors will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. Please remember Rich by making contributions to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508 or the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -