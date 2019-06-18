Richard N. Mowrer, 81, of Narvon,

formerly of Spring City, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Centre.

Born in Phoenixville, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Helen (Moyer) Mowrer. He was married 57 years to Marion (Hobson) Mowrer. Richard worked as a Public Accountant for 45 years, retiring in 1997. He was a member of the Train Collectors Association, and a member of the American

Motorcycle Association.

Surviving in addition to his wife are four children: Martin Mowrer, of West Chester; James, married to Patricia (Covatta) Mowrer, of Pottstown; Sandra, married to Brad Hershey, of Mifflintown; and Jeffrey, married to Tina (Weiss) Mowrer, of Perkiomenville; and 8 grandchildren.

Preceding him in death is a grandson, Nathan Mowrer.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, at 11:00 a.m., at the Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, with visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health, (www.devereux.org). To send the family online condolences visit us at

