Richard George Moyer Jr., 60, passed away February 3, 2019, in the Reading Hospital.

He was the loving husband of Wanda Eileen Moyer and they were married for 38 years.

Born August 26, 1958, in Reading, he was a son of Yvonne C. (Brant) Moyer, Oley, and the late Richard G. Moyer Sr.

Richard was employed for Wolf Tree Specialists as a Plant Health Care Manager.

He loved surf fishing, dirt track racing, the Philadelphia Flyers, but most of all he loved spending time with his

family.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his two children, Bradley Moyer and Nicole Moyer, both of Oley.

He is also survived by his grandson, Riley Moyer, of Oley, who was his pride and joy.

Also surviving are his sisters, Brenda, wife of Doug Good, Fleetwood, and Linda Rauenzahn, companion of Floyd Strunk, Oley.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Bossler.

A celebration of life will be held on February 16th. Please contact family directly or email [email protected] for more details.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352 Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352.

