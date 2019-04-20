Richard J. Moyer, 81, formerly of Spring City, Pa., husband of 54 years to Evelyn M. Moyer, went to be with the Lord on April 4, 2019.

Born in Spring City, Pa., he was the son of the late Harry A. and Erma W. (Richards) Moyer. Richard was an accomplished auctioneer, owning The Bonnie Brae Auction in Spring City, Pa., for over 40 years. Richard won the PA Bid Calling contest in 1981. He was inducted into the National Auctioneers Hall of Fame in 1998 and the PA Auctioneers Hall of Fame in 2002. He was a hard worker, dedicated father and good friend to many. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children: Richard Todd Moyer, husband of Mary Jane; Laurie Lynn Scotka, wife of Rick; and Rebeka Jayne Kline, wife of John; and stepchildren, Susan Hales and Linda Henderson. In

addition, there are 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Pam Haga and Jayne Schaeffer.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, at Spring City Fellowship Church, 540 Glass Ave., Spring City, PA 19475. Visitors will be received beginning at 11:00 a.m., with a service at 11:30 a.m. There will be a luncheon

following the service.

