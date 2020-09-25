Richard P. “Dick” Hoffman Richard P. “Dick” Hoffman, 86, passed away September 24, 2020, at Tower Health. He was the loving husband of Betty A. (Yeager) Hoffman for 35 years. Born in Hyde Park, he was a son of the late Harry and Sadie (Rollman) Hoffman. He was a graduate of Muhlenberg High School. Dick was a U.S. Marine veteran. He was employed by the Muhlenberg Police Department as Police Sergeant for over 27 years, retiring in 1987. Dick enjoyed playing solitaire, gardening and the Gaithers. He also was an avid NASCAR fan. The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses at Tower Health for the excellent care they gave Dick during his stay there. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one niece, Nancy (Harold) Wampole, four nephews: Brian (Peg) Hoffman, Bruce (Rose) Hoffman, Brooke Hoffman and Russell (Maryanne) Bowman. He was predeceased by one brother and three sisters. Services will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple, PA 19560 with burial to follow at Wyomissing Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 102454, Atlanta, GA 30368-2454 or a charity of your choice
