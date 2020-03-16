|
Richard P. “Dick” Hoverter, 87, of Exeter Township, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at 4:59 am in the Highlands at Wyomissing Skilled Nursing Center. He was the husband of Jane B. (Claytor) Hoverter. Born in Reading, Mr. Hoverter was the son of the late Robert P. Brown and Mary (Hoverter) Eck. He began his 33 year career in banking as a teller for Mt. Penn Trust Company and retired as Executive Vice President of Meridian Bank Corp. Mr. Hoverter served in the United States Army, was an avid supporter of the Olivet’s Boy’s Club; longtime member of Reading Country Club, where he won many tournaments and recorded 6 hole-in-ones and was an avid bowler. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Kathy S. McNeill, wife of Hugh McNeill of Exeter Township; Barbara L. Oswell, wife of Daniel Oswell of Exeter Township; and Richard P. Hoverter of Exeter Township. He is predeceased by his son Kenneth Hoverter. Also survived by grandchildren Kaitlyn, Jennifer, Christine, Dayna and Ethan. Graveside Service will be held in Laureldale Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 225 North Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 in memory of Mr. Richard P. Hoverter. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com. t
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020