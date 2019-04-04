Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Paolini.

Richard W. Paolini, 81, of Reading, passed away Tuesday, April 2nd, at Manor Care Health Services, Laureldale.

Richard was born in Reading on October 28, 1937, a son of the late Rosalie (Stella) and John Paolini and was the husband of Elizabeth (Babb) Paolini, of Reading.

He was a Reading Catholic class of 1955 graduate and worked as an electrical designer at Gilbert Associates,

followed by RPA Engineering and Carpenter Technology Corporation, for 50 years until retiring in 2007.

He was a member of St. Margaret Roman Catholic Church, Reading and served in the Legion of Mary.

Richard is survived by two daughters, Maria A. McDonnell, wife of Thomas Sandor, of Fleetwood,

Elizabeth A. Paolini, wife of Warren Holzman, of

Philadelphia; son, Jere F. Paolini, husband of Jennifer Turnbull, of Philadelphia; sister, Philomena, wife of James Loeper, of Wyomissing; and brother, Robert Paolini,

husband of Nancy, of Wexford, Pa. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Ethan, Jesse, Owen, Isabel, Aidan and

Michel.

He was predeceased by four brothers: Mauro, Carmen, John and twin brother, Eugene.

Friends are invited to gather Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m.

at St. Margaret Roman Catholic Church, 926 Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601. Mass of Christian Burial will be

celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will be private at

Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Margaret Roman Catholic Church, 926 Centre

Avenue, Reading, PA 19601 or , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.





