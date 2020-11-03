PATRICK, Richard Grayson 6/4/1924- 9/4/2020 Chevy Chase, MD. Richard (aka Dick, Patty, Tiger, Pop) Patrick passed peacefully after 96 busy years. Born in Westernport, MD, Dick graduated Bruce HS and Cornell University before serving in the Navy during WWII and Korea. He married Nedra Dawson and settled in Jackson MI as a professional engineer at Commonwealth and then in Reading, PA with Gilbert Associates., Spotts, Stevens, & McCoy, and Wm. Grow & Associates. He was an Eagle Scout and member of Michigan Masonic Lodge 17, IEEE, Kiwanis, Holy Cross Church. He also did engineering projects around the US as well as in Korea and Brazil. He strove for years to keep squirrels out of the bird feeders, seldom successfully. Beloved wife, Nedra, passed in 2010 after they moved to Chevy Chase close to family. Son James died in 1953. Dick delighted in acting and enjoying musical & theatrical events in later years. He is survived by daughter Carolyn Serfass (Jeff), 2 cousins, 3 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 11 nieces & nephews. Interment will be private at Philos Cemetery in Westernport.



