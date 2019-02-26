Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Pehlman.

Richard A. Pehlman, 79, of Kenhorst, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Georgann E. (Ream) Pehlman, who passed away October 22, 2017.

Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Herman L. and Irene F. (Miller) Pehlman. Richard was a graduate of Muhlenberg High School and was a member of the United States Army. Richard was a true athlete

excelling in football, basketball and baseball. He was a

restaurant manager and chef at Pomeroys, and later worked for Ellis Coffee for many years until his retirement.

Richard is survived by one son, Robert J., husband of

Julie, of Kenhorst; and one daughter, Lori L., wife of Donald MacKenzie, of Kenhorst. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Justin, Andrew, Emily, Robert, Kate, Debra, Donald; as well as five great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by one sister, June.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with services beginning at 11:00 a.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, PA 19606. Interment will be at Laureldale Cemetery, Laureldale.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



