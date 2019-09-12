|
Richard B. Penturelli, 85, formerly of Shillington, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
He was the son of Anthony and Elizabeth (Ricci) Penturelli.
Rich graduated from Muhlenberg High School, '53, and went on to serve as an MP in the United States Army, not once, but twice. As a younger man, he was part owner of the Horseshoe Mushroom Plant.
He was a member of the Hillside Christian Church of Reinholds. Rich had a passion for antique cars.
He is survived by many cousins and a lot of good friends.
Rich will be laid to rest during a private burial at
Gethsemane Cemetery. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home
Inc. is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 12, 2019