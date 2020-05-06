Richard A. Power, Sr., 75, of Reading, passed away Friday, May 1st in Penn State St. Joseph Hospital. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Charles H. Power, Sr. and Violet M. (Frymoyer) Power. He was formerly employed at Prestolite Batteries in Muhlenberg Twp. and at the Berkshire Mall. He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, enjoyed traveling to the casinos, bowling, and playing bingo. He loved his pet dogs. Richard is survived by a son, Richard A. Power, Jr. and wife Lora Power of Laureldale and his grandchildren, April and Christopher Power. Also, there are two siblings, Deborah Styer and Gloria Power. There are four nephews and three nieces. He was predeceased by a sister, Linda Ott and a brother, Charles H. Power, Jr. Also, he is survived by his best friend, Robert Spohn. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family with burial in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 6 to May 10, 2020.