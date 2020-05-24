Richard E. Puwalski, 72, of Exeter Twp., passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, in Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Donna M. (Moatz) Puwalski, also of Exeter Twp. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Frank and Frances (Keiser) Puwalski. He was a graduate of Reading High School and received his Associate’s Degree at Penn State University. He was a member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C.--Exeter Township and enjoyed golfing and being in Scottsdale, AZ for the winters. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandson Cole. Richard worked as an engineer most of his life. He also was part owner and Vice President of Operations at Surgical Specialties. In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by his son Brett R. husband of Michele, Downingtown; one grandson Cole; and one sister Sharon Heck, wife of Alvin, Pennside. He is predeceased by his nephew Kevin Heck. A drive through viewing will be held on Thursday May 28 beginning at 11:00 am. at Lutz Funeral Home 2100 Perkiomen Ave Reading Pa. Richard would be honored for donations to be sent to The Arc of Chester County, 900 Lawrence Dr., West Chester, PA 19380, benefiting his grandson Cole. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 24 to May 25, 2020.