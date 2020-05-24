Richard Puwalski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard E. Puwalski, 72, of Exeter Twp., passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, in Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Donna M. (Moatz) Puwalski, also of Exeter Twp. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Frank and Frances (Keiser) Puwalski. He was a graduate of Reading High School and received his Associate’s Degree at Penn State University. He was a member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C.--Exeter Township and enjoyed golfing and being in Scottsdale, AZ for the winters. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandson Cole. Richard worked as an engineer most of his life. He also was part owner and Vice President of Operations at Surgical Specialties. In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by his son Brett R. husband of Michele, Downingtown; one grandson Cole; and one sister Sharon Heck, wife of Alvin, Pennside. He is predeceased by his nephew Kevin Heck. A drive through viewing will be held on Thursday May 28 beginning at 11:00 am. at Lutz Funeral Home 2100 Perkiomen Ave Reading Pa. Richard would be honored for donations to be sent to The Arc of Chester County, 900 Lawrence Dr., West Chester, PA 19380, benefiting his grandson Cole. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 24 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved