Richard J. Raihl, 81, of Womelsdorf died suddenly on Thursday, December 26, 2019. He was the husband of the late Mildred M. (Schaeffer) Raihl who died on December 18, 2003. Born in Womelsdorf on January 14, 1938 a son of the late Harry and Bessie (Bashore) Raihl. He was a graduate of Conrad Weiser High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1959. Richard retired from the Mohnton Knitting Mill in Shillington as a Plant Manager. He is survived by his children, Harry L. Raihl; Rachael A. Renninger; and Elizabeth L. Raihl; a brother, David Raihl; 14 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren. He was also predeceased by his son, Daniel A. “Peach” Raihl on March 7, 2009 and his daughter, Stephanie L. Raihl who also died on December 26, 2019. Services will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00am at Zion Lutheran Church, 300 W. High St., Womelsdorf with the Rev. June E. Bair officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at the Church. Interment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. Mull Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Womelsdorf has charge. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508. Online condolences may be made at www.MullFH.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019