|
|
Richard Truman Rohrbach, 85, passed away at his Wyomissing home on March 11, surrounded by family. A native of Hellertown, Pa., Richard was the loving husband of Isabell (Abraham) Rohrbach. He was the son of Darwin and Mildred (Fluck) Rohrbach. A 1952 graduate of Hellertown High, “Dick” was an engineman in the U.S. Coast Guard. He served on the Great Lakes and met Isabell in Detroit during his enlistment. He was a self-employed cookware salesman for 25 years. From 1980-95 he owned and operated The Village Deli - Flying Hills, Wyomissing and Wernersville. Later in life he worked with family as a warehouse gofer at Overhead Door of Reading. Dick was an avid sports fan who loved to spend time with family, work in the yard, travel abroad and play cards. He was predeceased by one sibling, Dora (Rohrbach) Madison. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Jim, of Wilmington, Del.; Kelly Owens, of Sinking Spring; and John, of Reiffton; one sibling, Gloria (Rohrbach) Laub, of Hellertown; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc. at a date yet to be determined due to public health concerns. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the West Lawn-Wyomissing Hills Library. Condolences may be expressed at kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020