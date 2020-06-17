Richard S. Stump Richard S. Stump, 85, of Tilden Twp., passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Penn State Health St. Joseph. He was the husband of Catherine E. (Shubrooks) Stump, who died June 5, 2011. Richard was predeceased by his first wife Jeanette (Schmoyer) Stump. Born in Laureldale, he was the son of the late Wayne A. and Mamie (Noll) Stump. Richard was a 1953 graduate of Ontelaunee High School; and attended Wyomissing Polytechnical Institute. He first worked for Reading Bus Company and was a service advisor for Heffner Ford. Richard then ran Stump’s Esso Service Station in Tuckerton; worked as maintenance supervisor for Campbell Soup Company, Evansville; and as a service technician for Environaire Corporation. Richard also had a computer data service in his residence. Richard was a member of Central Berks Lions Club, Centerport, where he served as President, Secretary, Treasurer, Newspaper Editor and Webmaster. He served Lions District 14P as District Governor from 2000-2001; and also as Zone Chair, Region Chair, District Sec/Treas., Convention Chair, District Newspaper Editor and Pin Chair. He received the Lions International Presidents Medal, Leadership Award and the Melvin Jones Fellow, 3 Star Award, the Pennsylvania Lions Fellow Award, and the James McCarty Fellow Award in Delaware and the Lion of the Year Award. He was also a Bing Miller Fellow. His hobby was collecting Lions Club pins, collecting 20,000 pins from all over the world. Richard was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity where he served on church council and as treasurer for many years. He was a board member and treasurer for the Berks Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services. Richard is survived by his children: Barbara J. Brensinger, Woodstock GA; Steven Parker, husband of Janice Strausstown; Julia Greenwood, Macungie; Vicki Drebushenko, wife of Brian, Akron; and Jason R. Stump, husband of Kristie, Hamburg; step-son: Daniel Shappell, Reading, grandchildren: Stefanie Henne, wife of Samuel; Lance Parker, husband of Samantha; Morgan Greenwood; Rachel Greenwood, Anya Stump, Alexis Stump, Aaliyah Stump, Arianna Stump, and Justine Shappell; and great-grandchildren: Gauge and Claire Parker. He is also survived by his sisters: Doris Gornik and Shirley Barre, both of Mohrsville; half-sister: Edith Weaver, Strausstown; mother-in-law: Catherine A. (Wakefield) Shubrooks; and former wife: Barbara (Adams) Parker. Richard was predeceased by sister: Arlene Stump; half-sisters: Ruth Ulrich and Helen Rice; and half-brother: Wayne Stump. A memorial service will held on Saturday at 2:00 pm from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. A visitation will be held in the funeral home Saturday 12:30 to 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Berks Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, 2045 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19605. We ask that those attending practice social distancing and the protocols recommended by the CDC. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.