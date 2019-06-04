Richard M. Sands, 89 years, formerly of Honey Brook, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, at VA Nursing Center in Spring City, following an illness.

He was born on Wednesday, March 5, 1930, in Reading. Richard was the son of the late William and Mary Sands. He was the husband of the late Grace (Stauffer) Sands, who died on May 12, 1997.

Richard was a miner at the former Grace Mines of

Morgantown. Later he was employed at the Coatesville VA Medical Center. Richard was a member of Honey Brook Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and

motorcycles.

Surviving is a brother, Paul Sands, of Shillington; and

nieces and nephews

A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. from Honey Brook United Methodist Cemetery with Pastor William J. Wisneski officiating. There will be no viewing or funeral home service.

Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home Inc., of Honey Brook, Pa. For additional information and online

condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com.



