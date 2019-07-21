Richard, (Rich, Dad, Pops) Sands, 72, of Temple, Pa., son of the late Stanley Sands and Olga Obarov, passed away suddenly on July 4, 2019, in Owego, New York.

Richard grew up and attended school in Fleetwood, Pa.

Richard was a mechanic and a truck driver. Richard worked for Consolidated Freight for 20-plus years, retiring from Overnight in the early 2000s.

Richard was an avid fisherman who loved being on his boat. He enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, tennis, the

Flyers and the Phillies.

Richard is survived by his children: son, Richard D. Sands, husband to Ashley Brown; daughters: Stacey Sands, Tracy Sands Faust, Sherry L. Riley; son, Jerry "Eddie"

Morris, husband to Gretchen Morris; and daughter, Starr M. Miseyko; grandchildren: Derick M. Degler, Patrick J.

Riley, Dillon P. Riley, Nolan J. Morris, Brady E. Morris, Ashely Wade Hafer, Ricky Adams Jr. and Damien Brown; and five great-grandchildren; his brother, Michael Sands; sister, Sandy Sands Constein; and David Miseyko, whom he thought of as a son.

Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Stanley Sands; and granddaughter, Christy Adams.

A celebration of his life will be at a later date at the

convenience of the family. Condolences may be made to

Rich's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.



