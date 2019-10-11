Home

Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc
910 Chestnut St
Reading, PA 19602
(610) 373-4653
Richard Schrantz

Richard Schrantz Obituary
Richard E. Schrantz Richard E. Schrantz, 94, passed away October 9, 2019 in his Muhlenberg Township residence. He was the husband of Mary (Papan) Schrantz. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Lester and Catherine (Klemmer) Schrantz. Richard was an Army veteran and was the owner of the former P&S Bakery and was also employed for Penske before his retirement. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 a.m., in the Chapel of the Resurrection at Gethsemane Cemetery. Burial will follow. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc., Reading has charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
