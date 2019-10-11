|
Richard E. Schrantz Richard E. Schrantz, 94, passed away October 9, 2019 in his Muhlenberg Township residence. He was the husband of Mary (Papan) Schrantz. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Lester and Catherine (Klemmer) Schrantz. Richard was an Army veteran and was the owner of the former P&S Bakery and was also employed for Penske before his retirement. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 a.m., in the Chapel of the Resurrection at Gethsemane Cemetery. Burial will follow. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc., Reading has charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019