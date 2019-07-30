Richard D. Seidel, 93, died on July 26, 2019, in the La Plata Nursing Home in La Plata, Mo., after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.

He was a musician: singing, teaching and conducting well into his seventies. Born in Reading, Pa., on August 4, 1925, he was the son of Miles and Verna (Lechner) Seidel. His wife Patricia (Potteiger) Seidel died in 2004. He had previously been married to Hildegarde (Holtz) Seidel (Hower), who died in 2018.

He is survived by his daughters, Linda Seidel, Kirksville, Mo., and Deborah Seidel, Seattle, Wash.; his stepdaughter, Chaudene Michalek, Breinigsville, Pa.; his stepson, Vincent Baker, Carson, Iowa; and his grandson, Robert Seidel Costic, Washington, D.C.

Trained as an oratorio tenor, Seidel began his musical

career in his teens, singing in Reading area churches. He earned a B.S. in music education at Lebanon Valley College, an M. Mus. from the Philadelphia Conservatory of Music, and an MA at Montclair State University. He taught choral music in Reading area public schools, at Glen Rock, N.J., High School and at Centenary College for Women in Hackettstown, N.J., where he was chair of the Fine Arts Division. In addition, he was a church organist and choir director for many years, a private voice teacher and a composer of songs for children. He founded choral societies wherever he went, beginning with the MacDowell Singers at West Reading High School when he was a student there in the early 1940s. Finally, Richard Seidel had a keen sense of humor, a warm heart, and a fondness for misbehaved dogs. He will be missed.



