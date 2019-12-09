Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 370-0200
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Seidel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Seidel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Seidel Obituary
Richard Donald Seidel, 80, of Exeter Township, passed away Thursday December 5, 2019, in Penn State Health St Joseph. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Laura R. (Leonardo) Seidel. Richard was born in Leesport, a son of the late Ralph and Dorothy (Stufflet) Seidel. He was a 1958 Exeter High School graduate. Also surviving are his three sons; Tracy T., and his wife, Lisa Seidel, of Exeter; Spencer R., and his wife, Catherine Seidel, of Florida; Sean E. Seidel, and his significant other, Terri, of Exeter; his brother, Kermit Seidel, of Texas; his four sisters: Mildred Papich, of Exeter; Shirley Donton, of Cumru Township; Gladys Smith, of Delaware; Jeanette Meister, of Exeter Township; seven grandchildren: Unique, Michael, Taylor, Danielle, Chelsea, Brie and David; and three great-grandchildren. Richard was predeceased by his siblings: Robert Kantner, Melvin Seidel, Elwood Seidel, Russell Seidel, Carl Seidel and Susan Seidel. Auman’s Inc Funeral Home, Reiffton, is entrusted with his services. www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -