Richard Donald Seidel, 80, of Exeter Township, passed away Thursday December 5, 2019, in Penn State Health St Joseph. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Laura R. (Leonardo) Seidel. Richard was born in Leesport, a son of the late Ralph and Dorothy (Stufflet) Seidel. He was a 1958 Exeter High School graduate. Also surviving are his three sons; Tracy T., and his wife, Lisa Seidel, of Exeter; Spencer R., and his wife, Catherine Seidel, of Florida; Sean E. Seidel, and his significant other, Terri, of Exeter; his brother, Kermit Seidel, of Texas; his four sisters: Mildred Papich, of Exeter; Shirley Donton, of Cumru Township; Gladys Smith, of Delaware; Jeanette Meister, of Exeter Township; seven grandchildren: Unique, Michael, Taylor, Danielle, Chelsea, Brie and David; and three great-grandchildren. Richard was predeceased by his siblings: Robert Kantner, Melvin Seidel, Elwood Seidel, Russell Seidel, Carl Seidel and Susan Seidel. Auman’s Inc Funeral Home, Reiffton, is entrusted with his services. www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019