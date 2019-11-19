|
Richard C. “Dick” Shirk Richard C. “Dick” Shirk, age 82, formerly of Bernville, PA died on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Reading Hospital. He was a resident of Newmanstown, PA. Born and raised in the city of Lebanon, he then moved to Palmyra in 1953 and graduated from Palmyra High School in 1955. He was the husband of Kathleen A. (Burkhart) Shirk who he married on December 18, 1977. They would have celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary this year. Born June 15, 1937 in Lebanon, he was the son of the late Richard Seidel Shirk and Caroline McCaffery Shirk. Richard was in retailing all his life. He began at Pomeroy’s Harrisburg, PA, then Kreider’s Clothing Store in Palmyra, the Hershey Department Store, and Gimbel’s Department Store in Harrisburg. He was employed for 23 years as a clothing buyer and store manager for Joseph’s Clothier in Reading. While working at Joseph’s, he helped form and organize the Big and Tall Buyer’s Association of America serving as its merchandise manager. He was employed 10 years with Boscov’s Department Store retiring in 2006. He served in the U.S. Army and the Pennsylvania National Guard Company C 165th MP Battalion in Lebanon. He was on Active Duty for a year at Fort Polk, Louisiana and served his country for a total of 12 years. He enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing, traveling around the country and abroad. Richard was a former member of the Kutztown Dutchman Hunting Camp. He was a member of Williamson Lodge #307 F. &A.M., Womelsdorf, Reading Consistory, and Rajah Shrine, belonging to the reception committee and past president of that unit. In addition to his wife he is survived by three children: daughters, Susan L. wife of Michael Snyder of Cincinnati, Ohio and Stacy L. wife of Jonathan Teets of Palmyra, PA, and a son, Richard S. Shirk husband of Kellyn Shirk of Newmanstown. There are 7 grandchildren: Caitlin, Emilee, Jacob, Kendall, Grayson, Braedan, and Maggey. In addition there is a brother, Robert A. Shirk of Jessup, Maryland and several nieces. Funeral Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 S. Robeson St., Robesonia on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:30am with the Rev. Jennifer Dee officiating. A viewing will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church from 10:00 to 11:30am with a Masonic Service beginning at 10:00am. Interment at Gravel Hill Cemetery in Palmyra. Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Robesonia is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or to the Masonic Children’s Home in Elizabethtown at masonicchildrenshome.org Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019