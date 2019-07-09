Richard H. Slusser, 86, of Wyomissing, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Mifflin Court HealthCare Facility.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years,

Barbara A. (Ulrich) Slusser. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Herb and Helen

(Rothenberger) Slusser. Mr. Slusser

received a bachelor of science degree from Thaddeus Stevens College in Lancaster. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a firefighter for the city of Reading for 25 years and was also employed by Penske Truck Leasing for 35 years as a customer service technician. Mr. Slusser was the Captain and a founding member of Reading Fire Department Scuba Team, a life member of Deborah Heart and Lung

Institute, member of Chandler Lodge #227 Free & Accepted Masons and was an avid

automobile racing fan.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Rick P. Slusser, husband of Terri L. Slusser, of Lititz; and his grandchildren:

Megan, Mallory and Ryan. Along with his eldest son, Jeffrey S. Slusser, of Reading, he is also survived by his brother, Robert Slusser, of Wernersville; sister, Fay Souders, of Wyomissing; 6 nieces and nephews.

Mr. Slusser was also preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Slusser.

The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean

Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., followed by Masonic Service conducted by Chandler Lodge #227 Free & Accepted Masons. Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held at 4:15 p.m., with Amy S. Landis,

Certified Celebrant, officiating.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607 in memory of Mr. Richard H. Slusser. Online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



