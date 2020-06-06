Richard Lee Spangler, 73, of Reading, passed away Friday, June 5th, at ManorCare , Laureldale. Richard was born in Reading, PA on June 8, 1946, a son of the late Frances (Wenrich) and Wilmer A Spangler. He was the husband of Benedict Renkus, who survives him. He was a member of All Souls Ecumenical Catholic Communion Reading, PA 19601. He graduated form Central Catholic High School in 1964 and worked as a Corporate Cafeteria Manager at First energy - GPU. He had previously worked at various restaurants in the Berks County area. He was a President Emeritus of the Reading PRIDE Celebration where he served as President for 9 years. In addition to his husband, Ben, Rich is survived by a brother, Michael A. Spangler of Reading; a Sister-in Law Veronica A. Smith, Wife of Edward Smith, Bern Township, niece Cheryl L. Grimes and grand niece and nephew Laya and Trey Grimes all of Glen Allen, Virginia Public Viewing will be held 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 13 at Feeney Funeral Home in Reading, PA A Religious Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 13 at Feeney Funeral Home Garden Area in Reading, PA with Father Pruski officiating. Encrypment in Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to All Souls Ecumenical Catholic Communion 640 Centre Avenue Reading, PA 19601 or or Reading PRIDE Celebration PO Box 15242 Reading, PA 19612. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary, Live Stream webcast and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.