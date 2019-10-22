|
Richard W. “Buzz” Steigauf Richard W. “Buzz” Steigauf, 80, of Birdsboro, PA passed away on October 18, 2019 at the Reading Hospital. Born in Renovo, PA, he was the son of the late Frank J. and Helen M. (Allen) Steigauf. He was the loving husband of Sharon K. (Haas) Steigauf. Richard worked in various jobs in printing sales, as well as, Home Depot and Lowes. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working outdoors. He also liked to read Christian literature and doing projects around the house. Richard was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Petra Christian Fellowship in New Holland, PA. Richard is survived, along with his wife, Sharon, by 2 sons: Geoffrey E. Steigauf, husband of Patricia of Birdsboro, PA, and Richard Bibey of NE; 2 brothers: Carl Steigauf of Glasgow, KY and David Steigauf of Landisville, PA; and 2 grandchildren: Gabriel and Randy and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 1 son: Randy Bibey. Celebration of Life Services will be held at Petra Christian Fellowship Church at a later date. Inurnment will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Lock Haven, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Petra Christian Fellowship, 565 Airport Rd, New Holland, PA 17557. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019